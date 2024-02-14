Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price depreciated sharply in Kerala. The price of yellow metal is declining for second day in a row. Price of sovereign gold is Rs 45,600, down by Rs 480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5700, down by Rs 60. Yesterday, yellow metal declined by 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 61,422 per 10 gram, down Rs 82 or 0.13% while silver futures were trading at Rs 69,310 per kg, lower by Rs 329 or 0.47%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,991.09 per ounce. Price of gold fell about 1.4% on Tuesday in its biggest daily decline since December 4. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,003.60/Oz. Price of spot platinum fell 0.1% to $870.81/Oz, palladium dropped 0.5% to $859.49, and silver slipped 0.2% to $22.03.