Controversy in Rajasthan as Surya Namaskar becomes mandatory

Controversy has arisen in Rajasthan following the decision to mandate Surya Namaskar for students across all government schools in the state. Various Muslim groups have expressed their opposition to the directive and have even filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, seeking to overturn the government order that imposes Surya Namaskar on their children.

Implemented by the BJP-led government under Bhajanlal Sharma, the compulsory Surya Namaskar practice is set to commence from February 15, with warnings of legal consequences for those who do not comply. This move has sparked strong objections from Muslim organizations, prompting the state chapter of Jamiat Ulema Hind to call for a boycott of the Surya Namaskar program.

In response to the government’s decision, several Muslim groups, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, have jointly approached the Rajasthan High Court, requesting the cancellation of the February 15 program and a halt to the enforcement of Surya Namaskar in schools. The court is scheduled to review their petition on February 14. Muslim organizations argue that the Surya Namaskar ritual, which includes Yoga postures and Sun worship, contradicts their religious beliefs as it implies acceptance of the Sun as a deity, which is prohibited in Islam. They have advised students from their community to refrain from participating in the planned Surya Namaskar event organized by the new BJP government.