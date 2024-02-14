Haryana Extends Mobile Internet Suspension until February 15

The Haryana government has prolonged the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts for an additional two days until February 15 due to the ongoing farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest. These districts encompass Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, as stated in an official order issued by the government.

Amidst the protest, farmers from Punjab encountered tear gas shells at border points as they attempted to breach barricades set up by the Haryana Police to prevent them from advancing towards the national capital. Spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation aims to exert pressure on the Centre for various demands, including legislation on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

The decision to extend the suspension of mobile internet services was made after a thorough evaluation of the prevailing law and order situation, deemed critical and tense in the aforementioned districts. The extension, mandated under the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 and Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017, aims to mitigate the potential disruption of public utilities and prevent the spread of inflammatory content and false rumors through internet services.