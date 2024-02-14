Hero launches Maverick 440 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Hero launched its Maverick 440 in India. The latest motorbike can be purchased at the starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top model goes up to Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is offered in three variants that include Base, Mild and Top. Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle from any authorized dealership or online via Hero’s official website. The deliveries are likely to begin from April onwards.

Hero also has introduced an offer called Welcome to Maverick Club, under which customers who will pre-book the bike before March 15, will get a Maveric complimentary kit worth Rs 10,000.

The motorcycle comes with an aggressive road appearance, featuring a muscular fuel tank, and a round-shaped LED headlight setup, paired with LED DRls with sleek small-size turn indicators. The base variant has been treated with spoked wheels, while the top-end models feature stylish alloy wheels. It comes with a single seating arrangement.

The Bluetooth-enabled motorcycle also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, allowing the customers to monitor significant details such as RPM, fuel capacity, speed, gear positioning, time, and whatnot. It also gets a USB-C port, helping the riders to charge supported device on the go.

The Hero Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder engine, which generates a max power of 27 bhp and 36 Nm. The unit is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It is the same setup that is used in Harley-Davidson X440.