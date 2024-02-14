India, UAE sign 10 agreements for cooperation during PM Modi’s visit

India and the UAE have signed 10 agreements aimed at enhancing collaboration in various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, investments, and archives management, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. These agreements were finalized during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. One significant pact focuses on electricity interconnection and trade, emphasizing green hydrogen and energy storage, in addition to ensuring energy security and trade cooperation.

Another notable agreement is the Inter-governmental Framework Agreement concerning Cooperation for the Empowerment and Operation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which aims to enhance regional connectivity. The IMEC, announced during the G20 summit in New Delhi, serves as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and will connect India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe. Additionally, pacts on digital infrastructure projects, bilateral investment, and maritime heritage development were also signed.

Moreover, the agreements cover areas such as cooperation in digital infrastructure projects, investment partnership, development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), and cooperation between national libraries and archives. These pacts aim to promote extensive bilateral cooperation, facilitate seamless cross-border transactions, and enhance financial sector cooperation. They underscore the commitment of both nations to strengthen their partnership across various domains, fostering mutual growth and development.