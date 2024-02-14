Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and University of Queensland invites applications for PhD: Details

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has collaborated with the University of Queensland (UQ) to offer a PhD programme through the UQ-IITD Academy of Research (UQIDAR). IIT Delhi has invited applications for the PhD course. Applications are accepted until March 15, 2023.

The programme offers students the opportunity to study in both India and Australia. Applicants from India and internationally, except for Australian citizens, can apply for admission i-students. These students will start their studies at IIT Delhi for the first year, then continue at UQ for one year or more before concluding the remainder of their studies back at IITD. Australian applicants will be considered as q-students, who will commence their studies at UQ for the first year, then proceed to IIT Delhi for a year or more, and complete their studies at UQ. Indian nationals and international applicants, excluding Australian citizens, will be eligible for scholarships as i-students.

Also Read: Samyukta Kisan Morcha, trade unions call nationwide bandh on February 16: Details

Eligible Indian students will receive a scholarship package structured as follows:

In the first year at IIT Delhi, students will get a monthly stipend of Rs 41,000.

In the second year at UQ, they will receive an annual stipend of A$32,192.

In the third and fourth years back at IITD, they will get a monthly stipend of Rs 45,000.

Additionally, they will receive a relocation grant of A$5200 to facilitate travel between Delhi and Brisbane. They will receive one-policy overseas student health cover during their second year in Brisbane, and Indian students will not have to pay for UQ tuition. However, for the year they spend at UQ, they will have to pay A$324 Student Services and Amenities Fee.