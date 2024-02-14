J-K LG honors Pulwama heroes on fifth attack anniversary

On the fifth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his heartfelt condolences to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the tragic incident. The attack, which occurred on this day in 2019, involved a suicide bomber affiliated with Pakistan, who targeted a CRPF convoy with an explosive-laden vehicle. This act of terror resulted in a significant loss of lives among the CRPF personnel.

In response to the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force conducted a retaliatory strike on terror camps located in Balakot, Pakistan. The tribute paid by Lt Governor Sinha emphasized the nation’s enduring gratitude for the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to duty displayed by the fallen soldiers. As the anniversary is commemorated, various security forces, political entities, social organizations, and other groups have organized separate events to honor the memory of those who were martyred in the Pulwama attack.