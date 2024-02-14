Jawa unveils new colour variant of Jawa 350: Details

Mumbai: Jawa Yezdi has introduced a new colour variant of is Jawa 350. The bike will be offered in blue shade in the Indian markets. The brand informed that the colour option soon will land in the Indian market, and will be available for purchase.

At present, the Jawa 350 is also available in three different colurs- Black, Maroon, and Mystique Orange. Interested customers can reserve the bike under the price tag of Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be booked either from an authorised dealership or online via Jawa’s official website.

The bike continues to get a round-shaped headlight setup, reflectors on USD forks on both sides, chrome finish spoke wheels, and a shock observer at the back.

The motorcycle is powered by a trusted 334cc, liquid-cooled engine, which churns out a max power of 22bhp and a peak torque of 28.2Nm. The unit is paired with a six-speed transmission, flaunting an assist and slipper clutch.