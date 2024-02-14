Know how thyroid during pregnancy affects the foetus

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey for expecting mothers, but it can also come with its fair share of challenges. Pregnancy is very sensitive time. A woman’s body changes significantly during pregnancy.

The thyroid plays a crucial role in these changes. It guides the mother’s energy and metabolism to support the fetus’s development.

Thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) are secreted by the thyroid. The appropriate balance of T3 and T4 is necessary for the well-being of the mother and the growth of the child.

Thyroid diseases are mostly caused by imbalances in the T3 and T4 hormones. Hypothyroidism (inadequate thyroid hormone secretion) and hyperthyroidism (excess thyroid hormone secretion) are two of the most common thyroid illnesses.

As per medical experts, these thyroid conditions have varying effects on the foetus. Babies are dependent on their mother’s thyroid hormones during the first trimester. During this period, low T4 levels can result in brain abnormalities or problems with the baby’s vital early organs, particularly the heart.

Organ development occurs throughout the second trimester of pregnancy. The proper development of the fetal brain, heart, lungs, and other important organs is greatly dependent on thyroid hormones. Poor thyroid health can lead to skeletal deformities, growth restriction, and developmental defects in vital organs of babies.

Fetal growth accelerates in the third trimester and thyroid imbalances may lead to decreased cognitive performance and a higher risk of respiratory ailments in babies.

Hypothyroidism can cause fatigue and depression in expecting mothers. Hyperthyroidism can cause cardiac issues. Thyroid hormone imbalance raises the risk of problems such as gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. Thyroid problems can also cause other health problems that can trigger a miscarriage, either directly or indirectly.