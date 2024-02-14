Large Stone Age mega structure discovered at the bottom of the Baltic Sea in Europe

At the depths of the Baltic Sea, a Stone Age wall has been discovered, potentially marking the largest Stone Age megastructure in Europe, believed to have been constructed by ancient humans.

Scientists have revealed that a wall stretching over a kilometer in length, referred to as the Blinkerwall, was found submerged 21 meters below the surface of the Baltic Sea off the Baltic coast of Germany. This underwater structure consists of approximately 1,700 stones.

It is speculated that this wall may have been erected around 11,000 years ago, serving the purpose of guiding reindeer and other prey into specific areas where they could be easily hunted and captured.

The unexpected discovery occurred during a routine seafloor depth mapping expedition conducted with sonar equipment in 2021. Upon observing peculiar protrusions in the initial data, the research team revisited the site equipped with underwater cameras to investigate further.