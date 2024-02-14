Manipur: Fatal Shootings leave One Dead, Army Officer Wounded

In Manipur’s Imphal East district, a 25-year-old village volunteer lost his life, and two others sustained injuries during clashes between rival communities, as reported by the police on Tuesday. The fatal gunfight occurred at Pukhao Shantipur in Kangpokpi district, leading to the death of the volunteer who was later pronounced dead at a private hospital in Imphal where he was rushed for treatment. Incidents of sporadic gunfire had been ongoing in the Pukhao area and nearby hill regions since Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident within Imphal East district, an army officer suffered gunshot wounds to the right calf while attempting to address a situation involving gunfire by unidentified individuals. The injured officer was airlifted to the Military Hospital in Leimakhong Military Station, where his condition was reported to be stable. These incidents add to the ongoing unrest in Manipur, which has witnessed ethnic violence since May 3, following protests against the Meitei community’s push for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to over 180 casualties.