Meghan is back in the podcast game with a new partner after Spotify deal failed to materialise

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have encountered numerous obstacles along their journey to establish themselves in Hollywood, but recent developments suggest brighter prospects for the couple. Despite the setback of their failed Spotify deal, Meghan has resurfaced in the podcast arena with a new partner.

Meghan Markle has forged a partnership with podcast network Lemonada Media, marking a significant move in her podcasting endeavors. Lemonada Media will distribute the first season of Markle’s Archetypes series across all audio platforms, set to debut in the spring of 2024. Moreover, the collaboration entails the development of a brand-new podcast series hosted by the Duchess of Sussex.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership, Meghan Markle remarked, “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.” She highlighted the opportunity to support a female-founded company and its lineup of thought-provoking podcasts as a compelling aspect of the collaboration. Additionally, Markle revealed plans to re-release the Archetypes series to broaden its accessibility and teased the forthcoming launch of an exciting new podcast.

Under the agreement, Lemonada will not only oversee the distribution of existing content and the launch of new programming but will also manage ad sales for the series. This comprehensive partnership signifies a strategic alliance aimed at leveraging Meghan Markle’s podcasting endeavors to reach broader audiences and amplify her impact in the audio entertainment landscape.