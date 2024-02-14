Poco launches new colour variant of Poco M6 5G and Poco C65 in India: Price, Availability

Mumbai: Poco launched new green colour variant of Poco M6 5G and Poco C65 smartphones in India. These smartphones were launched in the Indian markets in December last year.

The Polaris Green colour variant of Poco M6 5G and Poco C65 will soon go on sale in India through Flipkart. The Poco C65 is now available in three colours – Matte Black, Pastel Blue, and Pastel Green. The new Polaris Green colour option of Poco M6 5G will sit alongside the Galactic Black and Orion Blue variants that have already been available in India since the phone’s launch in December last year.

The Poco C65 price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. The Poco M6 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage versions are priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

The Poco M6 5G and Poco C65 run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 and feature a 6.74-inch HD+ ( 720×1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The former is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, while a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the Poco C65.The Poco M6 5G carries a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Poco C65 has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Both handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.