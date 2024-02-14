Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. This is the East first traditional Hindu stone temple has been inaugurated in Abu Dhabi.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the present spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opened the BAPS Hindu Mandir with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Mahant Swami Maharaj presided over the Vedic ceremony.

Ahead of the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi offered water in the virtual Ganga and Yamuna rivers in the temple premises and then proceeded to offer prayers inside the temple.

The temple sits on a 27-acre plot in Abu Dhabi, making it one of the largest in the Middle East.