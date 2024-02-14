Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ second phase in Jharkhand called off

The cancellation occurred due to Rahul Gandhi’s urgent departure to Delhi to participate in a farmers’ protest in the capital, according to party sources. As a result, the planned engagement with MGNREGA workers in Ranka, Garhwa district, will now be led by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other party members.

Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti confirmed that all programs under the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Jharkhand have been canceled, with indications suggesting that the yatra may not resume from the state at a later date. Instead, senior Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, Rajesh Thakur, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Kanhaiya Kumar, will participate in the Ranka event initially scheduled for Gandhi.

Earlier explanations from Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur hinted at Gandhi’s abrupt departure for Delhi for undisclosed reasons. The first leg of the yatra took place in early February, starting from West Bengal and progressing through Jharkhand before entering Odisha. The extensive yatra, aimed at covering various states and districts, is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai after traversing through several regions over 67 days.