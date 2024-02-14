Rajasthan ED conducts searches in money laundering case linked to ‘illegal’ mining

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches across various locations in Rajasthan on Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into suspected money laundering activities associated with purported irregularities in the state’s mining sector. Official sources revealed that the searches were conducted under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids are reportedly linked to an investigation into alleged irregularities within the mining sector and its connected state government departments. While the specifics of the searches are yet to be disclosed, the operation marks another significant development in the probe concerning financial improprieties and potential violations in the mining industry of Rajasthan.