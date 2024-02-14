Redmi launches A3 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi A3 was launched in India on February 14. This is the latest smartphone of the company’s A-series. The new entry-level smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand has a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

The new Redmi A3 is priced in India at Rs. 7,299 for the base 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 8,299 while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 9,299. The handset is offered in Midnight Black, Lake Blue and Olive Green colours. It will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi’s retail partners starting February 23.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi A3 runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) and features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,600×700 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, the display has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The new Redmi smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. With the virtual RAM functionality, The available memory can be expanded up to 12GB.

Redmi has packed an AI-backed dual rear camera unit on the Redmi A3, comprising an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB port, Glonass, a 3.5mm audio jack and BeiDou. It sports an accelerometer, e-compass and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Redmi A3 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.