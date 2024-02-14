Report: More than one fifth of the ‘magnificent’ migratory species on Earth are facing extinction threat

Thanks to human activities, more than 20 percent of the “remarkable” migratory species on the planet are facing the risk of extinction. According to a significant report released by the United Nations on Monday (Feb 12), migratory species worldwide are encountering threats.

This UN report, titled the State of the World’s Migratory Species assessment, marks the first of its kind by the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), revealing that one-fifth of these species are in danger of extinction.

Focusing on the 1,189 species covered by a UN convention established in 1979 to safeguard migratory animals, the report indicates that approximately 44 percent of them are experiencing population declines, while about 22 percent are at risk of complete disappearance.

According to the report’s findings, 70 species listed by the CMS have become more vulnerable, including notable examples like the steppe eagle, Egyptian vulture, and the wild camel.

CMS chief Amy Fraenkel emphasized in a conversation with AFP that they are realizing that the very phenomenon of migration is under threat. She described the report as a “wake-up call” regarding the current situation.

These statistics are based on evaluations and data provided by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Living Planet Index.