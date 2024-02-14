Russell Simmons embroiled in #MeToo controversy; former music video producer sues him for rape

Russell Simmons finds himself entangled in a #MeToo controversy as a former music video producer filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of raping her during their time working together at Def Jam Recordings in the late 1990s.

The accuser, who chose to remain anonymous and identified herself as Jane Doe, claimed that Simmons summoned her to his Manhattan apartment under the guise of reviewing a rough cut of a video. Upon her arrival, she alleged that Simmons employed a “wrestling move,” forcibly pinning her down on his bed and proceeding to rape her.

According to the lawsuit, despite Jane Doe’s repeated rejections and pleas for him to stop, Simmons persisted, ignoring her protests and overpowering her with his weight.

This isn’t the first time Simmons has been implicated in #MeToo allegations. His name surfaced during the #MeToo movement’s surge in 2017, alongside allegations against figures like Harvey Weinstein. In response to multiple accusations of sexual assault, Simmons stepped down from his positions at Def Jam and his yoga lifestyle brand. These allegations also became the subject of a documentary titled On the Record in 2020.

The recent lawsuit suggests that Jane Doe recognized a familiar pattern after hearing about other survivors’ accounts and felt compelled to come forward with her own experience involving Simmons.

The complaint details instances of sexual harassment leading up to the assault, alleging that Simmons would make inappropriate advances towards the plaintiff in her workplace, including closing the door, leaning over her, and making sexual remarks.