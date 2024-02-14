Samyukta Kisan Morcha, trade unions call nationwide bandh on February 16: Details

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) along with central trade unions have called for a day-long nation-wide bandh named as’ Gramin Bharat Bandh’ on February 16. The bandh will start from 6 AM to 4 PM. The protesting farmers will join massive chakka jams on main roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm on Friday.

The farmers commenced their ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on February 13. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have called the protest to press the Union government to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian stock markets end higher

‘On this day, villages will remain closed for all agricultural activities and MNREGA and rural works. No farmer, agricultural worker or rural worker will work that day,’ said Dr Darshan Pal, member of SKM National Coordination Committee.

He said that no farmer, agricultural worker or rural worker will work that day and they will ensure passage to emergency services of ambulances, death, marriage, medical shops, newspaper supply, students going for board exams and passengers to the airport.

The services that will be exempted during Bharat Bandh include ambulance operations, newspaper distribution, and essential services for weddings and medical shops. Students appearing for board exams will also be unaffected by the Bharat Bandh.