SC Collegium Proposes Transfer of Three Hc Judges

The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has proposed the transfer of three high court judges in response to their requests. In a meeting held on Tuesday, the collegium accepted the transfer requests of Calcutta HC judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, who sought to move to another high court for personal reasons, and Justice Anu Sivaraman, who requested a transfer out of the State of Kerala. Additionally, the collegium received a transfer request from Justice Sujoy Paul, citing his son’s practice in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Accordingly, the collegium recommended Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya’s transfer to the High Court for the State of Telangana, Justice Anu Sivaraman’s transfer to the Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sujoy Paul’s transfer to the High Court for the State of Telangana. These recommendations were made in the interest of the better administration of justice, as stated in the resolutions uploaded on the apex court’s website.