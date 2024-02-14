Scientists claim that alien life existed near ancient mile-deep lake, active volcanoes on Mars

For years, scientists have persistently searched for signs of extraterrestrial life on other planets, hoping to uncover even the slightest evidence of life beyond Earth.

During a study of tectonic activity that occurred roughly 4 billion years ago on Mars, researchers made a remarkable discovery. They identified 63 types of volcanoes in the Eridania region of Mars, which stood out as notably distinct from the rest of the Martian highlands.

A team of planetary scientists meticulously analyzed the landscape of the Eridania region and concluded that it had been shaped by the dynamic changes occurring within the Martian crust during ancient volcanic activity.

This discovery carries significant implications for the ongoing quest to uncover signs of alien life on Mars. NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance rovers, which are diligently exploring the Martian terrain, will likely benefit from this newfound understanding of Martian geological history as they continue their search for evidence of past or present life on the Red Planet.