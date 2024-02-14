Scientists discover world’s first intact chicken egg estimated to be around 1,700 years old

Scientists have unearthed the world’s first fully intact chicken egg, estimated to be approximately 1,700 years old, which remarkably retained its liquid contents.

The discovery of this extraordinary egg took place during an excavation spanning from 2007 to 2016 in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Researchers described it as a truly unprecedented find at the time.

While conducting the excavation, archaeologists inadvertently broke three eggs, releasing a pungent odor. However, to their astonishment, a fourth egg remained perfectly preserved.

According to experts from Oxford Archaeology, the waterlogged pit where the egg was found likely served a purpose akin to a Roman wishing well.

Recent microscanning efforts have revealed that the egg still contains both yolk and egg white, making it a singularly intact specimen from its era.

Reflecting on the discovery, Edward Biddulph, senior project manager at Oxford Archaeology, expressed profound astonishment. He remarked, “We were absolutely blown away when we saw the contents in there, as we might have expected them to have leached out.”