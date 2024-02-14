Scientists to develop blood test for detecting dementia a decade early

Researchers are optimistic about the prospect of using a blood test to predict dementia in patients more than ten years before its formal diagnosis. This optimism stems from the detection of biological markers associated with dementia in blood samples collected from 50,000 healthy individuals in the UK.

Through their analysis, scientists identified patterns of four proteins that were indicative of the onset of dementia in older patients. These protein profiles allowed researchers to predict dementia with an impressive accuracy rate of 90 percent. Prof Jianfeng Feng, affiliated with the University of Warwick and Fudan University in China, expressed hopes of developing this discovery into a screening kit for use within the NHS.

The significance of this development lies in the potential for blood tests to identify individuals at risk of dementia. Armed with this knowledge, healthcare providers can prioritize certain patients for further evaluation, including comprehensive diagnostic testing for Alzheimer’s disease.

Early detection of dementia is crucial as it allows patients to access new Alzheimer’s drugs, such as lecanemab and donanemab, which are currently undergoing review by the UK medicines regulator. The availability of these drugs through the NHS will depend on assessments by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which will evaluate their cost-effectiveness before making a decision.