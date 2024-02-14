Seven BJP Candidates Submit Nomination for Rajya Sabha from UP

Seven candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The nominations were filed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other prominent party leaders. Among the candidates were former Union Minister R P N Singh, ex-MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, state party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain.

The presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with BJP UP Lok Sabha in-charge Baijyant Panda, marked the occasion as the nominees filed their nominations.