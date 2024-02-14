Sports Minister Anurag Thakur says that India needs to be ready on nation’s 2036 Olympic bid

India is gearing up to vie for the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympics, marking another significant milestone in the nation’s global image transformation. The country achieved its best performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, clinching seven medals, including a gold, followed by an impressive tally of 107 medals at the Asian Games. However, according to India’s Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the focus now extends beyond mere medal tallies to hosting the prestigious international event, necessitating thorough preparation.

Thakur emphasized the importance of readiness for the 2036 Olympics, asserting that India is poised to undertake the monumental task of organizing the event. He expressed confidence that when the bidding process commences, India will vigorously participate and endeavor to host the Olympics on its soil.

While India has previously hosted prominent sporting events such as the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and the 1982 Asian Games, orchestrating the Olympics entails a concerted effort and collaboration with stakeholders. India’s proactive involvement in the process has already seen the country host the annual meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending support to the bid for the 2036 Olympics.

India’s advocacy for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics underscores its proactive role in global sports governance. The country played a pivotal role in securing cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics during the IOC’s general assembly held in India in 2023.

As India positions itself to enter the bidding fray for the 2036 Olympics, its aspirations extend beyond athletic prowess to embrace the opportunity to showcase its capabilities on the global stage through hosting one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.