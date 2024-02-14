STF awarded for “Excellence in Cyber Law Enforcement”

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has received recognition from the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) and IIT-Kanpur’s AIIDE Centre of Excellence (CoE) for its “Excellence in Cyber Law Enforcement.” Alongside, the Odisha Police and the West Bengal government’s Information Technology and Electronics department were also honored for their outstanding “cyber initiative,” as stated by an official release from FCRF.

Acknowledging the Uttar Pradesh STF’s relentless endeavors in combating cybercrime, particularly in organized crime, the award highlights their pioneering efforts in this domain. The STF’s proactive approach in leveraging technology for effective policing and crime control has been commended, reflecting their commitment to addressing cyber threats and technical frauds. These awards were presented during the FutureCrime Summit 2024 in Delhi, recognizing exceptional achievements in areas related to cybercrime, forensics, investigation, policing, and awareness.