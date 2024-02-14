Stock Market: Indian stock markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the highly volatile market on Wednesday. At close, BSE Sensex was up 277.98 points or 0.39 percent at 71,833.17. NSE Nifty ended at 21,840, 96.70 points or 0.44 percent.

About 1948 shares advanced, 1361 shares declined, and 73 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were BPCL, SBI, Coal India, ONGC and Axis Bank. Top losers were Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Sun Pharma, TCS and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

On the sectoral front, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas indices rose 3 percent each, while auto, bank, FMCG, capital goods, metal, power and realty up 1.2 percent each. On the other hand, Information Technology and Pharma indices down 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 1 percent each.