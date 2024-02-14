Tata Motors slashes EV prices: Details

Mumbai: Indian automaker Tata Motors’ electric vehicle (EV) has reduced prices of its cars by up to 120,000 rupees. This is the first instance of a price cut by an electric carmaker in the country.

‘With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers,’ said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at the TPG-backed Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Also Read: National Institute of Ocean Technology invites applications: Details

The price of the top-selling Nexon.ev is now down 1.4% to 1.45 million rupees. Prices previously began at 1.47 million rupees.

Tata dominates EV car sales in India, also cut the price of its electric small car Tiago by 70,000 rupees. The base version now costs around 8.1% lower at 799,000 rupees. Launched in 2020, the Nexon.ev was India’s cheapest electric SUV.