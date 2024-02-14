These are the  health benefits of having more sex

Sex is one of the best things you can do for yourself. Some research studies claim that people who has a healthy sex life has low-level of stress. Sex not only feels good, it can also be good for you.

Here are some benefits of sex:

Reduces stress: Sex is great stress-reliever. Sexcual activity releases feel-good chemicals and also reduces the stress hormone cortisol. Dopamine, which impacts the brain’s pleasure and reward centers; endorphins, which can reduce pain and stress; and oxytocin, also known as the cuddle hormone, are all released during sex.

Improves mood: Oxytocin promotes feelings of well-being and happiness. Studies show that men and women who have intercourse with their partners have greater satisfaction with their mental health.

Improves sleep: Prolactin, a hormone that relaxes you, is also released after an orgasm. The combination of prolactin and all the other happy hormones make people sleep better after sex.

Boosts your immunity: Having regular sex may also help you fight off disease.

Decreases risk of prostate cancer: Frequent ejaculation appears to be linked to a lower risk for prostate cancer.

Improves heart health: According to a study by the New England Research Institute, men who sex at least two times a week are 45% less likely to have heart disease than men who have sex only once a month or less.

Enhances intimacy: Having sex created more affection, not only in the moments after sexual intimacy but hours later, even in couples with children or those married long ago.

Boosts cognition: Studies show that keeping your sex life active into old age protects and even improves your brain’s executive functioning and recall. British researchers found that sexually active men between the ages 50 and 89 had increased cognitive function.

It is a good exercise: Sex is a really great form of exercises uses about five calories per minute. It bumps up your heart rate and uses various muscles.

Sex can boost your self-esteem and happiness too. Sex is not only a prescription for a healthy life, but a happy one.