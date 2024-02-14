Toyota Motor Corp announces significant leadership changes within Daihatsu Motor

In response to the disclosure of manipulated collision safety tests, Toyota Motor Corp has announced significant changes in leadership within Daihatsu Motor, with both the president and chairman preparing to step down.

These developments arise nearly a year after Daihatsu revealed the manipulation of safety tests, marking a crucial juncture for the small-car unit as Toyota strives to restore the brand’s reputation as one of Japan’s leading manufacturers of compact cars.

The decision represents one of the most substantial shifts within the company since the scandal came to light. Toyota’s actions to rehabilitate Daihatsu’s position are in line with its broader objectives of addressing governance issues across its subsidiaries, including truck maker Hino Motors and Toyota Industries. These challenges prompted an apology from Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda, who acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

Toyota wasted no time in announcing successors for the departing executives at Daihatsu. Masahiro Inoue, currently serving as the chief executive officer for the Latin America and Caribbean region, is slated to assume the role of president starting March 1.