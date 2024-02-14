Triumph Scrambler 1200X launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The premium motorcycle maker Triumph has launched Scrambler 1200X in India. The bike has been released at the starting price of Rs 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scrambler 1200X comes with a single seating arrangement, featuring a decent seat height of 820mm. It can be further lowered to 795mm.

The motorcycle gets preload adjustability for the Marzocchi mono-shock at the back, while the front features a golden-colored USD fork setup. It also has traction control, cornering dual-channel ABS, and multiple riding modes.

The bike comes with a 21-17-inch spoke wheel combination and has a curb weight of 228kg. The fuel tank capacity stood at 15 litres.

It is powered by a 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled unit. This engine generate a max power of 88.7bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. The bike also has a digital console, flaunting a blend of LCD and TFT.