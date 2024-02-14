Try This Nutritious Apple Oats & Chia Seed Smoothie Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for an Apple Oats & Chia Seed Smoothie:

Ingredients:

– 1 medium-sized apple, cored and chopped

– 1/4 cup rolled oats

– 1 tablespoon chia seeds

– 1 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

– 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder (optional, for added flavor)

– Ice cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)

Instructions:

1. In a blender, add the chopped apple, rolled oats, chia seeds, almond milk, honey or maple syrup (if using), and cinnamon powder (if using).

2. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth and creamy. If you prefer a thicker smoothie, you can add more oats.

3. Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness or flavorings as desired.

4. If you’d like a colder smoothie, you can add a few ice cubes to the blender and blend until smooth.

5. Once blended to your desired consistency, pour the smoothie into glasses and serve immediately.

6. You can optionally garnish the smoothie with a sprinkle of cinnamon powder or a slice of apple before serving.

Enjoy your nutritious and delicious Apple Oats & Chia Seed Smoothie!