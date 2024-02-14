UPSC announces Civil Services Examinations 2024 dates: Details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for Civil Services Examinations 2024 and commenced the application process. Those who meet the eligibility requirements and are interested can apply online through the official website. The deadline for application submission is March 5. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1,056. Preliminary examination will be held on May 26.

Age Limits:

Candidates age should be between 21 and 32 years.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates are required to possess at least a Bachelor’s degree.

Number of attempts:

Candidates are allowed a maximum of six attempts for the Civil Services Examination (CSE). However, candidates from the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD categories, who are otherwise eligible, may receive relaxation in the number of attempts.

The UPSC CSE 2024 examination will consist of three stages: prelims, mains, and interview.

Preliminary and Main examination scheme and subjects:

Preliminary Exam:

This comprises two compulsory papers, each carrying 200 marks. Both papers are of the objective type (multiple-choice questions) and are two hours each. General Studies Paper-II is a qualifying paper with a fixed minimum qualifying mark of 33%. The question papers are set in both Hindi and English.

Main Examination:

The written examination includes qualifying papers and those counted for merit. Qualifying papers are Paper-A (Indian Language) and Paper-B (English), both carrying 300 marks each. Papers counted for merit cover Essay, General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Studies-IV, and an Optional Subject (Paper-I), each carrying 250 marks. The Interview/Personality Test is worth 275 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks.

Written Test

The written test comprises nine papers of conventional essay type in subjects specified in sub-section (B) of Section-II, with two papers being qualifying in nature. Marks from compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and the interview/personality test contribute to the ranking.

Candidates meeting the minimum qualifying marks in the written part will be called for an interview/personality test.