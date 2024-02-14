US firm passes a crucial milestone test for creating advanced spacesuits to be used outside the ISS

A private company based in the United States has achieved a significant milestone in the development of advanced spacesuits intended for use outside the International Space Station (ISS). The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the American space agency, has stated that the new design offers improved fit and functionality for activities conducted in microgravity.

NASA entrusted Collins Aerospace with the task of designing the new spacesuits to replace the current extravehicular mobility units that astronauts have been utilizing for the past two decades to assemble and maintain the ISS. The aim is to enhance spacewalking capabilities for astronauts conducting operations outside the ISS, which is projected to remain operational until at least 2030.

The necessity for new spacesuits arises from the need for advancements in functionality and efficiency compared to the existing suits. The new suits are anticipated to be more durable and require less maintenance, thereby offering improved performance during extravehicular activities.

The milestone test for the new spacesuits was conducted within an artificially generated microgravity environment aboard an aircraft. During this test, the astronaut performed various maneuvers reminiscent of those experienced on a roller coaster, showcasing the features and practicality of the new suits under conditions of weightlessness.

The successful completion of this milestone test represents a significant step forward in the development of advanced spacesuit technology, bringing NASA and its partners closer to achieving their objectives of enhancing astronaut capabilities during extravehicular activities in space.