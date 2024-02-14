Valentine’s day special: Delicious Homemade Strawberry Pudding Recipe

Instructions:

1. Begin by washing and hulling 1 pound of fresh strawberries. Chop them into small pieces and set aside.

2. In a saucepan, combine 1/2 cup of sugar, 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, and a pinch of salt. Gradually stir in 1 cup of milk until the mixture is smooth.

3. Cook the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens and comes to a boil.

4. Remove the saucepan from heat and stir in 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

5. Gently fold in the chopped strawberries until they are evenly distributed throughout the pudding mixture.

6. Pour the pudding into individual serving dishes or a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until chilled and set.

7. Before serving, garnish with additional sliced strawberries if desired. Enjoy your delightful homemade strawberry pudding!