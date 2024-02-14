Women need these things for a happy and healthy sex life

The benefits of sex extend well beyond the bedroom. Studies have found that sex can improve heart health and regular sex boosts immunity and even reduces pain. A satisfying sex life also plays a role in a person’s mental wellness.

For women, good sex can also be important for creating an intimate connection that’s crucial for a healthy relationship.

Know what women really need to feel happy and healthy in their sex lives:

Positive body image and self confidence: A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that body image, including weight concern, physical condition, sexual attractiveness, and thoughts about the body during sexual activity, predict sexual satisfaction in women.

The knowledge of your likes and dislikes in bed: Knowing what turns you on and what turns you off makes a great deal.

Trust and emotional security: Have good communication with your partner and let them know of know of things that have been on your mind or the things that bother you. Eventually, you both can strengthen your emotional connection with such communication

The ability to focus at the moment: Relax your mind so that you can experience full arousal and and orgasm. Also, women who practice meditation usually score higher on measures of sexual functions and desires.

Be clear and honest: This will prevent less room for miscommunication. Be open to each other’s ideas. Be willing to compromise on them, too, so that both of you feel heard and get what you need. Make suggestions to your partner about what you would like. Positive suggestions often work better.