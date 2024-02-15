3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Kamrup district on Wednesday evening, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 7:23 PM at a depth of 19 kilometers. Fortunately, there were no immediate casualties or significant property damage reported. The quake was felt not only in Kamrup but also in neighboring areas such as Darrang, Udalguri, Nagaon, and Morigaon.

According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was identified to be approximately 24 kilometers east of Guwahati, near the Assam-Meghalaya border. This incident comes in the wake of another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 recorded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda region a few days ago. It is noteworthy that earthquakes are not uncommon in India’s northeastern region due to its location in a high seismic zone. Similarly, recently in the USA, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California’s coast near Malibu, though it caused minimal damage and no injuries were reported.