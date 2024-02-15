4 children killed, several injured in firecracker explosion

Chitrakoot: 4 children were killed and several others were injured in a firecracker explosion in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot. The explosion occurred during the fireworks display at the Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav organised by the tourism department. The event was conducted at the Chitrakoot Inter College. The victims were identified as Prabhat, Yash, Paras, and Mohit

‘Four of our children died in this. DIG from Chitrakoot, District Officer Chitrakoot, and SP, Additional SP, among other officials are on the spot, our forensic team, a team of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) are also arriving,’ said Bhanu Bhaskar, Additional Director General (ADG), Prayagraj Zone.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to form a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police to investigate the matter.

‘The loss of life in the accident in Chitrakoot district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police and instructions have been given to investigate the matter,’ said Yogi Adityanath on a post shared on X.

He has also announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the incident and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. ‘Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured. Proper treatment of all the injured will be done free of cost, ‘ he further said.

Police said that an FIR has been registered against three people in connection with the incident, and more people are likely to be named in the FIR and that an investigation has begun into the incident.