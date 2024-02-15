Asus launches new gaming laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has launched new gaming laptop named ‘Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024)’ in India. Additionally, Asus has refreshed the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core i9-series processors and Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPUs. The company has also refreshed the Asus ROG G22 desktop with the new Intel Core i7 series processor. All newly launched devices will be available for purchase through Asus e-stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and various offline retail channels.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is oofered with a price tag of Rs 189,990 in India, while the latest Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 is available for purchase at Rs 289,990. Meanwhile, the 18-inch variant of the ROG Strix Scar is priced at Rs 339,990. Furthermore, the Asus ROG Gaming Desktop G22 is set at Rs 229,990.

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Specifications:

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro. It boasts a 16-inch 2.5K (1,600×2,560 pixels) WQXGA display featuring an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an AI-backed Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, which can be coupled with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. Its thermal management system includes second-generation Arc Flow fans and a redesigned air outlet for improved heat dissipation. Additionally, it offers fast charging capabilities, enabling the battery to reach from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18 Specifications:

The laptops house a 16-inch and an 18-inch Nebula HDR display, offering stunning visual immersion. They are powered by the latest Intel Core i9 14900HX processor, complemented by NVIDIA Advanced Optimus support, enhancing the gaming experience with seamless graphics rendering. Users can choose between Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU options to tailor their gaming setup. Furthermore, they are equipped with a robust 90Whr battery to ensure extended gaming sessions without interruptions.

Asus ROG G22 Desktop Specifications:

The desktop features an Intel Core i7-14700F processor, coupled with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card and boasting up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. Additionally, it includes RGB lighting spanning the front panel for aesthetic appeal. The speakers incorporated in the setup are equipped with Dolby Atmos support and AI noise-canceling technology, enhancing the audio experience with immersive sound and minimizing unwanted background noise.