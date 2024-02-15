British business of the Body Shop collapses into administration placing approximately 2,000 jobs in jeopardy

As per a report from Reuters, the formerly trailblazing British enterprise, the Body Shop, has entered administration, endangering around 2,000 positions at the esteemed ethical cosmetics vendor. Established in 1976 in Brighton by the late environmentalist and human rights champion Anita Roddick, the Body Shop garnered renown for its promotion of natural, ethically sourced merchandise and steadfast opposition to animal experimentation.

Despite its historical achievements, the retailer has encountered escalating competition from fresh market contenders flaunting comparable ethical credentials. FRP, the designated business consulting firm overseeing the administration proceedings, has affirmed that the Body Shop’s 199 outlets throughout the UK, alongside its online platform, will remain operational as usual.

The joint administrators are actively exploring a range of possibilities to navigate the business forward, with forthcoming updates anticipated to be disseminated to creditors and staff members in due course. Entering administration furnishes a degree of protection for creditors and might potentially lead to the business’s sale, the closure of stores, or reductions in the workforce.