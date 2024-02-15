Choorakkad Firecracker Blast: Action Council to Seek Compensation

Residents of Choorakkad, whose homes were damaged in a firecracker explosion on Monday, have opted to seek legal recourse to address their grievances. Forming an action council on Tuesday to represent those affected by the blast, members of the Choorakkad Residents’ Association consulted with a lawyer on Wednesday and resolved to take their case to court. Santhosh Kumar, leading the action council, emphasized the need for compensation for the damages incurred in the explosion and called for the appointment of an expert agency to assess the extent of the damage. Additionally, the council seeks measures from authorities to prevent the storage of explosives near residential areas in the future.

Santhosh further explained that the action council plans to obtain consent from each affected resident before proceeding with legal action, with signature collection set to commence on Thursday. The representation to the court will be made on behalf of all individuals who suffered losses due to the explosion. While relief camps have been set up for those whose houses were damaged, many residents, like Mohan, express reluctance to leave their homes, citing concerns about the security of their properties amidst the aftermath of the blast.

Despite the ongoing efforts of government officials to assess the situation and provide assistance, some residents feel neglected by elected representatives. Expressing disappointment over the lack of response from ministers and elected officials, residents like Sasidhara Panicker voice their support for the action council’s initiatives, affirming that the community stands behind efforts to address their concerns with authorities.