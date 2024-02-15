Commodity Market: Gold price decline for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in Kerala for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 45,520, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5690, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 480 per 8 gram.

In major markets in the country, the cost of 24 carat gold is Rs. 6,356.1 per gram, up by Rs. 106. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs. 5,822.1 per gram, up by Rs. 96. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.69%, whereas in the last month it has been 1.06%.The cost of silver is Rs. 73,900.0 per kg, down by Rs. 1,500.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs. 61,686.0 per 10 gram, down by 0.194%. The silver futures were trading at Rs. 71,454.0 per kg, down by 0.129% .

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $1,992.77 per ounce. Gold price touched its lowest since December 13 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were also flat at $2,004.60. Price of spot platinum fell 0.3% to $886.46, palladium dropped 0.5% to $929.72, and silver slipped 0.1% to $22.35.