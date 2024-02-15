Data Reveals Investigation Pending for 1,025 CBI Cases

According to the annual report for 2022-23 released by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently handling 1,025 unresolved cases, consisting of 943 FIRs and 82 Preliminary Enquiries (PE), which have been pending for durations spanning from three months to over one year. Apart from these cases, the report indicates that 23 Lokpal references remained unresolved by the end of the reporting period. Notably, among the 943 regular cases, 447 are still under investigation for more than a year, while 60 out of the 82 preliminary enquiries have been pending for over three months.

Furthermore, the report reveals that despite the completion of investigations, a significant backlog persists, with 10,732 cases awaiting trial in various courts by the end of the year. In the year 2022, courts adjudicated upon 557 CBI cases, resulting in 364 convictions, 111 acquittals, and 13 discharges, with an overall conviction rate of 74.59%. The CBI initiates criminal proceedings based on references from government departments, statutory bodies like the Central Vigilance Commission, constitutional courts, states, and its own investigations, exercising caution due to resource limitations to ensure the registration of viable cases, as highlighted by officials.