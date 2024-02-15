Delhi Police Procures 30,000 Tear Gas Shells for Farmers’ Protest

In preparation for the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest by Punjab farmers, the Delhi Police has ordered over 30,000 tear gas shells, as revealed by an official source. The farmers, marching from Punjab, have been halted at the Haryana border near Ambala, approximately 200 kilometers away from Delhi, where Haryana security forces have resorted to tear gas to disperse them. Determined to prevent the protesters from entering the national capital, the Delhi Police has amassed a substantial stockpile of tear gas shells and placed an additional order of 30,000 from the BSF’s Tear Smoke Unit (TSU) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

These newly ordered shells are currently en route from Gwalior to Delhi, according to the official. Tear gas shells are utilized as anti-riot equipment by security forces to scatter crowds by inducing tears and eye irritation. Notably, a previous order for tear gas shells was made ahead of the G20 Summit in September 2023, and another batch has been commissioned in response to the ongoing farmers’ agitation. With each shell’s effectiveness diminishing after three years, they are typically utilized for practice purposes for up to seven years. Following Delhi Police protocols, once acquired, the tear gas shells are distributed among district police and other units, with the latest stock expected to be allocated to the outer, outer-north, and east district police in anticipation of potential protest sites within the national capital.