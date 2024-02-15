Facebook and X Suspend Numerous Accounts Tied to Farmers’ Protest

Over a dozen accounts across social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, which had been actively posting content regarding the ongoing farmers’ protest, have been restricted. The protest, initiated by farmers from Punjab and Haryana since February 13, aims to advocate for legislation ensuring a minimum support price for agricultural commodities, among other demands. A minimum support price denotes the rate at which the government purchases farm produce.

According to The Wire, accounts belonging to prominent farm leaders such as Sarvan Singh Pandher, Tejveer Singh Ambala, Ramandeep Singh Maan, Surjit Singh Phull, and Harpal Sangha have been withheld in India. Additionally, various other individual and organizational accounts, including those of a media outlet, have also been restricted.