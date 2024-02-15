Former Minister Baban Gholap Steps Down from Shiv Sena UBT

Former Maharashtra minister Baban Gholap has resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Gholap, who served as the representative for the Nashik Road-Deolali assembly constituency for five consecutive terms, previously tendered his resignation as the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in September last year, which was not accepted at the time. In a brief letter addressed to Thackeray, Gholap expressed his resignation from the position of ‘Shiv Sainik’, indicating his departure from the party. While Gholap has not disclosed his future political plans, his decision is speculated to stem from dissatisfaction over his removal as the party’s liaison chief for the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency last year, coupled with the entry of former MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure into the Shiv Sena (UBT).

As the liaison chief for the Shirdi Lok Sabha seat and a prominent figure in the region, Gholap had hoped to secure a ticket for the upcoming general elections. However, analysts suggest that this aspiration may be hindered by Wakchaure’s inclusion in the party. Gholap’s absence from the Shiv Sena (UBT) convention in Nashik in January and his recent participation in a meeting convened by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the concerns of his community members reflect the underlying tensions within the party. Gholap, who served as an MLA from the Nashik Road-Deolali assembly seat from 1990 to 2014, saw his son Yogesh Gholap take over the constituency in 2014, only to lose to NCP’s Saroj Ahire in 2019.