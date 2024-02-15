Growing number of young Chinese are embracing the concept of ‘lying flat’ or work minimally to sustain themselves

Amidst a sluggish economy marked by dwindling job opportunities, an increasing number of young Chinese individuals, exemplified by 23-year-old Chu Yi, are embracing the concept of “lying flat.” This term denotes a lifestyle choice where individuals work minimally to sustain themselves while prioritizing personal interests and well-being over corporate endeavors.

As per a report by Reuters, Chu, who previously worked at a fashion company, opted to leave her job due to excessive demands for overtime and dissatisfaction with her superiors. Presently, she allocates just one day a week to remote work for a travel company, dedicating the remainder of her time to a six-month apprenticeship in tattooing with aspirations of becoming a full-time tattoo artist.

Chu’s decision to adopt a “lying flat” lifestyle mirrors a broader trend among young Chinese individuals, although precise statistical data regarding this phenomenon remains unavailable. The youth unemployment rate soared to a record high of 21.3 percent in June 2023, reflecting economic challenges exacerbated by the lingering impacts of the pandemic.