Gulf Air launches flights to new cities: Details

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air announced its summer schedule from June to September. The air carrier will launch flights to new cities and also will increase frequencies to some routes.

The airline will launch flights to Geneva in Switzerland and Rhodes in Greece. It will also resume flights to Malaga in Spain and Mykonos in Greece. The air carrier will operate two weekly flights to Geneva by A321neo, two weekly flights to Rhodes and Mykonos by Airbus A320neo, and three weekly flights to Malaga by Boeing B787-9.

Also Read: Value of FPIs investment in Indian equities touch $738 billion

Geneva through Milan, from June 4th to September 27th.

Malaga, from June 17th to September 28th.

Mykonos linked with Rhodes, from June 1st to September 28th.

Gulf Air will increase flights to Manchester operated by Boeing B787-9, Rome, Milan, and Muscat operated by its fleet of Airbus A321neo.

The flights to Manchester, UK, will increase from four to five times a week, commencing on July 5th.

The flights to Rome via Milan, Italy, will increase from three to six flights, and Milan from daily to 10 weekly flights, commencing on July 2nd.

The flight to Muscat, Oman, will increase from nine to sixteen weekly flights, commencing on April 15th.