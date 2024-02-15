Gulf country introduces new rules to convert visit visas into work permits

Manama: The Bahrain government introduced new rules to convert visit visas into work permits.Bahrain government announced that it would not allow the conversion of visit visas to work or dependent visas without a sponsor. While visit visas can be changed to work or dependent visas if the sponsor is the same. The fee for them has been increased by over four times.

The fee, which was originally BD60, now stands at BD250 per visa. Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Interior Ministry Undersecretary at Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs (NPRA) announced this. The decision was taken by Interior Minister H.E. General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

The decision is as per the government directives to intensify the rules of changing visit visas to support the local workforce by making them the first employment choice. The procedures would be carried out in cooperation with the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) to promote the National Labour Market Plan and stop the exploitation of visit visas.